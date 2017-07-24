CAPTURED: Escaped inmate from Calloway Co., KY back in custody

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Ray Perry Caldwell is back in custody.

Caldwell, 29, of Murray, Kentucky escaped on Monday, July 24 at around 8 p.m. while in recovery from surgery at the Murray Calloway County Hospital. He was seen exiting the South Entrance of Murray Calloway County Hospital in a hospital gown and a purple cap.

