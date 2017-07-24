Girls Rock camper showcase coming to Carbondale, IL

The annual Girls Rock Carbondale camper showcase will be returning at the Hangar 9 in Carbondale, Illinois.

The event is scheduled to kick off Saturday, Aug.12 from 7-9 p.m.

Girls will learn the basics of an instrument and what it's like being in a band through range of educational workshops.

Do-director of Girls Rock Carbondale, Jessica Lynn said they will also learn how fun it can be.

“Girls Rock is my favorite time of year," Lynn said. "It’s a lot of work but it’s rewarded with the pure magic that happens when you’re in a space without judgement, that builds you up, and pushes against the preconceptions of your negative self-belief,"

This year’s camp will serve approximately 35 campers with 15-20 volunteers.

To learn more, visit www.girlsrockcarbondale.com or call (618) 303-4165.

