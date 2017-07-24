Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Eclipse crossroads

Did you know that only one in 1,000 people have seen a total solar eclipse?

That is pretty amazing because here in the Heartland, not only will we see one on Aug. 21 but seven years later on April 8, 2024 we get a second chance.

On average any certain place on earth will only experience a total eclipse once every 375 years.

The last place to see a total eclipse in the lower 48 states was February 26, 1979 in the Pacific Northwest.

The optimum place to see both eclipses is between Carbondale and Makanda, Illinois.

