Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Racing totality

On Aug. 21 astronomers across the United States are planning to record 90 minutes of the sun's corona as the eclipse races across the country.

But in 1993, astronomers attempted to race an eclipse across across Africa on the Concorde.

It was June 30, 1973 when the plane took off.

Hitting supersonic speeds of 700 miles per hour at 56,000 feet, the astronomers on the jet followed the moons shadow for 70 minutes.

The flight gave astronomers more eclipse observing time than all the previous expeditions in the 100 years before.

The information that was gathered from that flight generated three articles in the nation and a book, Racing the Moon's Shadow with Concorde 001.

