Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Looking for planets

When the skies darken on Aug. 21, what should you expect to see in the sky?

When the path of totality goes over the Heartland, you should be able to see planets and even stars during the eclipse.

If the sky is clear you will see Venus, Jupiter, Mars and Mercury.

Venus should be available about a half hour before the moon completely blocks out the sun.

Next will be Mars about 30 seconds before the eclipse. Mars will look like a reddish-orange star on the west side of the sky.

To the east will be Mercury and then Jupiter will appear as well.

Make sure you're paying attention because they will only be visible briefly before the sky lightens up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.