10-year-old Cape Girardeau boy pays it forward through non-profit 'Granting Grace'

Skelton is hoping his example may inspire you to reach out and help. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

The money could go to helping someone with laundry to finding a safe place to sleep for the night. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Granting Grace is an organization started by Skelton through The Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Paying it forward is something many people try to do once in a while, but one Cape Girardeau boy is making it his daily goal. (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

Paying it forward is something many people try to do once in a while, but one Cape Girardeau, Missouri boy is making it his daily goal.

"I never thought it would go this far," 10-year-old Grant Skelton said.

Almost two years ago Grant's grandparents gave him $75.

They told him to pay it forward, and he's been doing it ever since.

"$17,000 is more than I could have asked for, and we want to raise that total."

Granting Grace is an organization started by Skelton through the Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

"Grant heard God's voice encouraging him to do that is tremendous," said Pastor Eric Schmidt.

Skelton has spent the last nearly two years raising money and creating care packages for those in need.

"When you help somebody, I feel like, that's what God's doing, and that I want to be more like God," Skelton said.

Even Grant's dad thought it would be a lofty goal.

"In the beginning, I kind of shrugged him off. Grant, you know, it's complicated, and there's a lot of stuff involved, and he wouldn't drop it," said Mike Skelton.

Skelton helped put together multiple fundraisers and hopes to reach $20,000 in donations by the end of 2017.

The money could go to helping someone with laundry to finding a safe place to sleep for the night.

"A lot of times the kids are the ones leading the way and teaching us, and he just doesn't take no for an answer," said Grant's dad.

Skelton is hoping his example may inspire you to reach out and help.

"It's just being able to become a better person, learning more about God, 'cause it's what he does, and it just makes me feel really good," Skelton said.

Grant's next fundraiser will be at the Grace United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 27 at 3 p.m.

All proceeds will go to 'Granting Grace.'

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.