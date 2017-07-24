Deputies: Man arrested after beer, M-80-style firecrackers found in vehicle during traffic stop

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say a man was arrested after they found beer and M-80-style firecrackers in a vehicle after a traffic stop on Sunday night, July 23.

Brent A. Tite, 28, of Marion, was charged with driving while license revoked, felony driving under the influence at the time of the stop.

At around 9:52 p.m., they received 911 calls about a blue van speeding up, slowing down and swerving lane to lane on northbound Interstate 57 near the 92 mile marker.

While responding to the area, deputies say two callers reported what they thought were gunshots coming from inside the van.

Deputies got behind the blue van as it approached the Mt. Vernon 95 mile marker. They say the van got off I-57 eastbound onto Broadway. As it turned onto Broadway, the deputy activated his lights and pulled it over.

Another deputy and officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department assisted.

According to the sheriff's office, there were two people in the van.

Deputies say they found beer and M-80-style firecrackers, but no weapons.

The driver, Tite, was arrested. Deputies suspected him to be under the influence at the time of the stop. According to deputies. breathalyzer results indicated his alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit.

He is currently at the Jefferson County Jail awaiting bond to be set.

