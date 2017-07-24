Cancer hot spots in the Heartland

Officials say skeletal human remains have been found by a person who was mowing grass at a home in central Illinois.
Officials say skeletal human remains have been found by a person who was mowing grass at a home in central Illinois.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
More than 100 sculptures of German shepherds are standing guard around downtown Chicago to pay tribute to the police department's canine unit.
More than 100 sculptures of German shepherds are standing guard around downtown Chicago to pay tribute to the police department's canine unit.
On Aug. 21 astronomers across the United States are planning to record 90 minutes of the sun's corona as the eclipse races across the country.
On Aug. 21 astronomers across the United States are planning to record 90 minutes of the sun's corona as the eclipse races across the country.
Let's head back to the 1980's. If you were listening to the radio or watching MTV this week in 1987, these were likely some of the songs or videos that were in heavy rotation.
Let's head back to the 1980's. If you were listening to the radio or watching MTV this week in 1987, these were likely some of the songs or videos that were in heavy rotation.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.