Cape Girardeau one step closer to flights to Chicago

Quincy, Illinois has changed their original recommendation of Boutique to SkyWest.

Airport manager, Bruce Loy suggests it should not take long for the U.S. Department of Transportation to make a decision now that both communities agree on an airline.

The Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board gave its recommendation to city council on Monday evening, July 24.

The city council supported the board's recommendation of SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest's proposal is for two daily round trips from Cape Girardeau to Chicago O'Hare. One of those round trips will stop in Quincy, Illinois. United Express would be the operating airline.

Because one of the round trips will make a stop in Quincy, the airport there has to agree to choose SkyWest as their airline.

Initially, Quincy officials did not support SkyWest Airlines and chose to go with Boutique. But, on July 27, city leaders in Quincy opted to go with SkyWest.

The U.S. Department of Transportation will have to approve the proposal in order for the deal to move forward.

If 10,000 passengers per year fly through the Cape Girardeau, the airport could receive a $1 million grant.

According to the advisory board's recommendation, the airport will see estimated annual revenues of more than $200,000. The cost of a ticket is still in the works, but Loy said he expected them to be priced between $87 and $95.

