Cape Girardeau city council supports Airport Advisory Board recommendation

The Cape Girardeau Airport Advisory Board gave its recommendation to city council on Monday evening, July 24.

The city council supported the board's recommendation of SkyWest Airlines.

Another key player in the decision to bring a new airline to Cape Girardeau is Quincy, Illinois. For the airline to be chosen, Quincy also had to accept the board's recommendation.

However, Quincy officials did not support SkyWest Airlines and chose to go with another airline instead.

This means it will take a little longer for Cape Girardeau officials to choose an airline for the airport.

Cape Girardeau officials must resubmit their recommendation to the Department of Transportation by July 28.

According to if the airport receives 10,000 passengers per year the airport is up for a million dollar grant.

The advisory board chose SkyWest Airlines one week earlier. It offered six non-stop round trip flights and six one-stop flights each week.

According to the advisory board's recommendation, the airport will see estimated annual revenues of more than $200,000. The cost of a flight is still in the works, but the airport manager said in between $87 and $95.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.