Missouri Democrats try again to stop in-home, nursing cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Democratic Missouri lawmakers are reviving efforts to prevent cuts to in-home and nursing care for the elderly and disabled.

The Republican-led Legislature passed a bill this year to restore funding for about 8,300 seniors and disabled people at risk of losing in-home and nursing care through a Medicaid program. But Republican Gov. Eric Greitens vetoed that bill.

In response, three House Democrats on Monday asked the state not to request a federal waiver to cut services. Democratic Springfield Rep. Crystal Quade and others also said lawmakers should try to override Greitens' veto.

Lawmakers have a chance at overriding the governor in September, but it's unclear whether there will be enough support if there's a vote. The measure passed the House in May without enough votes for an override.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.