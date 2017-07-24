SIU football's Olsen named preseason All-MVFC; 5 others earn honorable mention

Southern Illinois offensive lineman Austin Olsen was named to the preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team.

The league made the announcement on Monday, July 24.

Hans Carmien, Jeremy Chinn, D.J. Davis, Connor Iwema and Craig James were all named to the honorable mention preseason All-MVFC team.

Olsen is a senior and started 22-consecutive games for SIU at left tackle. With Olsen anchoring the offensive line, Southern Illinois has led the league in passing offense each of the last two years.

He was named an MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week once in 2015 and was an honorable mention All-MVFC pick last season.

Carmien, a senior fullback, has played in 32 games and started 10 for SIU. He is also a two-time recipient of the MVFC Commissioner's Academic Excellence Award.

Chinn, a sophomore safety, earned freshman All-American honors in 2016 as a true freshman. He started six MVFC games and earned a spot on the MVFC All-Newcomer team after the season. He was named the MVFC Newcomer of the Week after posting seven tackles and an interception in the win over South Dakota.

Davis, a sophomore, earned honorable mention All-MVFC at return specialist. He led the league in kick return average by 2.5 yards per return and was an honorable mention Freshman All-American.

Iwema, a senior receiver, was second on the team in receptions (44) and third in receiving yards (557) in 2016. He ranked 10th in the MVFC in both categories, and he led the Salukis with five receiving touchdowns.

James, a senior cornerback, was named to the MVFC All-Necomer team after the 2016 season. Along with Chinn, James led the team with three interceptions. Twenty-four of his 30 tackles were solo stops and he started eight games at corner for the Salukis.

With six total honorees, the Salukis had the fourth-most honorees in the MVFC.

Voting was done by a league panel consisting of coaches, media and sports information directors.

The MVFC will announce its preseason poll on Tuesday, July 25 at 9 a.m.

