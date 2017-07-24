Progress on new police station, fire station in Cape Girardeau on track

Work on the new Cape Girardeau fire station is on time. (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)

Work on the new Cape Girardeau Police Department and Fire Department is on track.

According to Assistant Chief Mark Hasheider, progress at the new fire station is looking great.

He said walls are going up in the living areas and multiple trades are working at one time.

Hasheider said outside brick work is being done and ceilings are going in. They are still looking at October or November for moving-in day.

According to Hasheider, when the new fire house is finished, they will also welcome a new truck that will be put into service.

As for the new police station, retired Lt. John Davis, project manager, said they are also on track for their move-in date of March 2, 2018 with substantial completion by December 29.

Davis said internal wall studs are all but finished, outer brick and stone is close to completion and there's some drywall work in progress.

