2 arrested in Sikeston, MO on drug charges

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reported that two people were arrested on Wednesday, July 19 on drug related charges.

The Criminal Investigation Unit served a search warrant at 416 Wilson in Sikeston, Missouri. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into drug activity at the residence.

Officers said they located over one pound of marijuana, cash and paraphernalia. Officers arrested Freddie Turner, 49, and Vera Turner, 38, during the search.

Both are currently charged with delivery of a controlled substance a class C felony. Freddie Turner’s bond is $10,000 cash or surety. Vera Turner’s bond is $5,000 cash or surety.

