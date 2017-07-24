2 arrested in Sikeston, MO on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested in Sikeston, MO on drug charges

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
Freddie Turner (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
Vera Turner (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety) (Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reported that two people were arrested on Wednesday, July 19 on drug related charges. 

The Criminal Investigation Unit served a search warrant at 416 Wilson in Sikeston, Missouri. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation into drug activity at the residence.

Officers said they located over one pound of marijuana, cash and paraphernalia. Officers arrested Freddie Turner, 49, and Vera Turner, 38, during the search. 

Both are currently charged with delivery of a controlled substance a class C felony. Freddie Turner’s bond is $10,000 cash or surety. Vera Turner’s bond is $5,000 cash or surety.

