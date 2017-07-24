Jackson, MO elementary students to sing before Cardinals game

Some Jackson, Missouri elementary school students will sing before the start of the Cardinals game on Tuesday, July 25.

Students from the North Elementary School will be singing "God Bless America" at Busch Stadium before the game starts. The group calls themselves the "North Select Singers."

They have sold tickets and held fundraisers to make the trip possible and the North Elementary music teacher Joseph Moore, said they can't wait.

"Oh lord the kids are so, so so, excited. They've been telling their friends their parents and their relatives and we have a whole lot of people going," Joseph Moore said. "It's a wonderful opportunity and a blessed opportunity because who can say that they sang at a professional baseball game."

54 kids will be singing around 6:55 p.m. tomorrow before the game begins.

