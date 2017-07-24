Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Sikeston, MO

A Sikeston, Missouri man was arrested on Friday, July 21 after a search warrant was served at 730 Matthews Street.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Unit along with the Special Operations Group served the warrant as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug activity at the residence.

According to officers, they located over 30 grams of methamphetamine, cash and paraphernalia for the delivery and distribution of the methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Tony Poyner, 34, and charged him with delivery of a controlled substance, a class C felony and possession of drug paraphernalia a class D misdemeanor. He is currently being held on $25,000 cash only bond.

Chief Mike Williams credits the detectives for the investigation and subsequent arrest of Mr. Poyner.

“This is an example of how we will deal with individuals that are selling drugs in our community” said Chief Williams. “We will continue to fight drugs in the community and arrest those responsible for drug related offenses."

