IL Governor calls lawmakers to Springfield for special session

Illinois lawmakers will be heading back to Springfield to work on Senate Bill 1.

Senate Bill 1 is the school funding reform bill.

Governor Bruce Rauner wants to amend the bill to remove the Chicago Public Schools' pension bailout that is included in the bill.

Democrats have been holding this bill since May 31. Our families and students cannot wait any longer,” Gov. Rauner said. “We must act now, which is why I’m calling lawmakers back to Springfield for a special session. Our schools must open on time.”

One Illinois school official is ready for politics to stop getting in the way of our children's education. The Superintendent of the Frankfort CUSD, Matt Donklin, says that the district is preparing for the school year to start as normal.

"If this state and these children are in this together and we are concerned about their education across the board then we need to stop playing these rivalry games and get something done," said Donklin. "All of us in school leadership are watching very closely trying to not over commit ourselves financially."

If classes fail to start Donklin says that extra circulars such as sports and band will also not happen.

