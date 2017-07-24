Jacksonville State preseason pick to win OVC title again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS/AP) - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are expected to keep dominating the Ohio Valley Conference as they have the past three seasons.

OVC coaches and sports information directors have voted Jacksonville State as the overwhelming favorite to win the league title a fourth straight year in voting released Monday at media day.

Jacksonville State last year became the first team in OVC history to go unbeaten in league play for three straight seasons. The Gamecocks' lone loss of the regular season came in overtime to LSU. The Gamecocks picked up 16 votes and 128 points in voting, finishing ahead of UT Martin, which collected the other two first-place votes.

Tennessee State is expected to finish third, followed by Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Murray State and Austin Peay.

The 2017 Preseason OVC Football Team includes:

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Smith (WR) with Tennessee State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Jackson (DL) with Jacksonville State

Offense

QB - Troy Cook, UT Martin

RB - Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State

RB - Jaimiee Bowe, UT Martin

RB - Yeedee Thaenrat, Tennessee Tech

WR - Patrick Smith, Tennessee State

WR - Jordon Gandy, Murray State

TE - Addison Bounds, Eastern Illinois

C - Thomas Burton, Tennessee State

OG - Justin Lea, Jacksonville State

OG - Robert Burleigh, UT Martin

OT - Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State

OT - Kadarren Bond, UT Martin

Defense

DL - Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State

DL - Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State

DL - Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State

LB - Siran Neal, Jacksonville State

LB - Joel McCandless, Jacksonville State

LB - Chad Meredith, Southeast Missouri

DB - Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State

DB - Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin

DB - Reggie Hall, Jacksonville State

DB - D'Montre Wade, Murray State

DB - Tae Martin, UT Martin

Specialists

K - Lane Clark, Tennessee State

P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky

RS - Cameron Sanders, Southeast Missouri

RS - Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.