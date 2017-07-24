Jacksonville State preseason pick to win OVC title again - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jacksonville State preseason pick to win OVC title again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS/AP) - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are expected to keep dominating the Ohio Valley Conference as they have the past three seasons.

OVC coaches and sports information directors have voted Jacksonville State as the overwhelming favorite to win the league title a fourth straight year in voting released Monday at media day.

Jacksonville State last year became the first team in OVC history to go unbeaten in league play for three straight seasons. The Gamecocks' lone loss of the regular season came in overtime to LSU. The Gamecocks picked up 16 votes and 128 points in voting, finishing ahead of UT Martin, which collected the other two first-place votes.

Tennessee State is expected to finish third, followed by Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Murray State and Austin Peay.

The 2017 Preseason OVC Football Team includes:

  • Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Smith (WR) with Tennessee State
  • Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Jackson (DL) with Jacksonville State

Offense

  • QB - Troy Cook, UT Martin
  • RB - Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State
  • RB - Jaimiee Bowe, UT Martin
  • RB - Yeedee Thaenrat, Tennessee Tech
  • WR - Patrick Smith, Tennessee State
  • WR - Jordon Gandy, Murray State
  • TE - Addison Bounds, Eastern Illinois
  • C - Thomas Burton, Tennessee State
  • OG - Justin Lea, Jacksonville State
  • OG - Robert Burleigh, UT Martin
  • OT - Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State
  • OT - Kadarren Bond, UT Martin

Defense

  • DL - Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State
  • DL - Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State
  • DL - Aaron Patrick, Eastern Kentucky
  • DL - Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State
  • LB - Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
  • LB - Joel McCandless, Jacksonville State
  • LB - Chad Meredith, Southeast Missouri
  • DB - Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
  • DB - Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin
  • DB - Reggie Hall, Jacksonville State
  • DB - D'Montre Wade, Murray State
  • DB - Tae Martin, UT Martin

Specialists

  • K - Lane Clark, Tennessee State
  • P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky
  • RS - Cameron Sanders, Southeast Missouri
  • RS - Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

