Bears' Freeman rushes to save man with Heimlich maneuver

Adam Engel and Matt Davidson homered and the White Sox snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the crosstown rival Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday.
Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit consecutive homers in the 12th inning, and the Kansas City Royals won their sixth straight game, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.
Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.
The Charleston Fighting Squirrels defeated Buckley Colorado 7-0 Monday to win the the Midwest Plains Regional Championship in Junction City, Kansas. Squirrels pitcher Trey McDaniel threw a no-hitter to lead the way. The Squirrels now advance to the World Series in Ephrata, Washington. Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
