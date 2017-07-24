Rolla woman pleads guilty in federal fraud case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer.

Prosecutors said Monday that 54-year-old Denise Rea Barner of Rolla pleaded guilty to access device fraud. She could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on Oct. 20.

Court documents say Barner worked from 1991 through February 2016 for the Robert L. Kyle Center for Semi-Independent Living in Rolla, a residential treatment facility for people with mental and developmental disabilities.

Barner became a director in 2004. Federal prosecutors say that starting in November 2007 she began using the organization's debit cards to make unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals. The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis says the center lost between $95,000 and $150,000.

