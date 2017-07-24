Dancing for a cause: Cape Girardeau stars raise money for non-profit

The stars were certainly out in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 22.

"Dancing with Cape Stars" was held at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center to raise money for the Gibson Center Foundation.

The foundation's primary goal is to support the Gibson Recovery Center, an agency that helps those dealing with drug, alcohol, and mental health issues.

The star studded line up included:

Kirby Ray

Tim Bleichroth

Cynthia Bleichroth, MD

Jennifer Icaza-Gast

Debbie Griffith

Josh Sexton

Mitch Miller

Bud McMillan

Rekha Patterson

Laura Ritter

OJ Turner

Jeff Brune

Lieutenant Brad Smith with the Cape Girardeau Police Department made a special appearance as well.

@CapePolice I know you are proud of this representation ???? pic.twitter.com/anTvMxMe8a — Kim Hope (@KimHope64) July 23, 2017

Two professional dancers, Chelsie Hightower and Dmitry Chaplin, performed during the event.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast won the dance off.

