Dancing for a cause: Cape Girardeau stars raise money for non-profit

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The stars were certainly out in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 22.

"Dancing with Cape Stars" was held at Ray's Plaza Banquet Center to raise money for the Gibson Center Foundation.

The foundation's primary goal is to support the Gibson Recovery Center, an agency that helps those dealing with drug, alcohol, and mental health issues.

The star studded line up included:

  • Kirby Ray
  • Tim Bleichroth
  • Cynthia Bleichroth, MD
  • Jennifer Icaza-Gast
  • Debbie Griffith
  • Josh Sexton
  • Mitch Miller
  • Bud McMillan
  • Rekha Patterson
  • Laura Ritter
  • OJ Turner
  • Jeff Brune

Lieutenant Brad Smith with the Cape Girardeau Police Department made a special appearance as well.

Two professional dancers, Chelsie Hightower and Dmitry Chaplin, performed during the event.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast won the dance off.

