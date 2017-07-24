SMART KIDS: 89 AP Scholars recognized in McCracken County

Eighty-nine students from McCracken County High School have earned AP Scholar Awards. The awards are in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advance Placement (AP) Exams for the 2016-2017 school year.



Nineteen students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Distinction are: Zachary Althouse, Taylor Brooks, Tristen Brown, Tristan Cates, Barton Christmas, David Dodd, Dylan Freeman, Carter Gray, Dustyn Hofer, Ian Morgan, Mckenzie Moss, Trevor Nienaber, David Perriello, Ian Pitt, April Riley, Andrew Schofield, Natalie Shadrick, Christopher Sieczka, and Stephen Ward.

Seventeen students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. The AP Scholars with Honors are: Rachel Bell, Alexander Bohannon, Colton Clark, Warren Cook, Rayne Copeland, Daniel Erickson, Chandler Evans, Allie Farmer, Hannah Ferrell, Robert Hicks, Allison Housman, Bridget Huber, Lindsey Kovach, Bailynn Peeler, Brooke Rosin, Briana Sweatt, and Katelyn Woodard.

Fifty-four students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are: Nicholas Anunciato, Justin Baker, Kevin Barkley, Kyle Barkley, Wesley Brannon, Madelyn Buckingham, Madison Caylor, Carlyn Childress, Cyra Coscarelli, Daniel Cruse, Charles Durbin, Hope Eason, Ashley Eickholz, Cameron Ezell, Hayden Faughn, Jack Fletcher, Billy Hamlin, Graham Hill, Benjamin Hodges, Erik Hylko, Elise Jez, Emma Jones, Matthew Jordan, Allison McKamey, Abigail McKinney, Bradley Miller, Christian Morrow, Emmett Neal, Faith Oliver, Shelbe Overby, Rodney Perry, Hallie Poat, Christina Pray, Trey Pullen, Henrietta Ransdell, Mya Reynolds, Isabel Salchli, Ethan Schaaf, Connor Scholl, Evan Shepherd, Vincent Shiben, Dakota Shugars, Olivia Sin, Drew Smith, Lauren Smith, Lillian Swanz, Kaitlyn Thompson, Cody Tynes, Ryan Weatherholtz, Hannah White, Molli Wilkins, Jordan Windhorst, John Wolfe, and Molly Yates.

Three students qualified for the National AP Scholar by receiving an average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. The National AP Scholars are Zachary Althouse, Dustyn Hofer, and Natalie Shadrick.

Two students qualified for the AP Capstone Diploma by earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. The students who earned the AP Capstone Diploma are Barton Christmas, and Robert Hicks.

Three students qualified for the AP Seminar and Research Certificate by earning scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. The students who qualified for AP Seminar and Research Certificate are Evan Shepherd, Lauren Smith, and Hannah White.



The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program (AP) provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school, and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.



Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.

