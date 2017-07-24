SMART KIDS: 89 AP Scholars recognized in McCracken County

A Scott City man has died after a seven-vehicle crash in Phelps County, Missouri.
A Scott City man has died after a seven-vehicle crash in Phelps County, Missouri.
A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer.
A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer.
Missouri senators are returning to the Capitol for a special session on abortion legislation.
Missouri senators are returning to the Capitol for a special session on abortion legislation.
The stars were certainly out in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 22.
The stars were certainly out in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 22.
Eighty-nine students from McCracken County High School have earned AP Scholar Awards. The awards are in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advance Placement (AP) Exams for the 2016-2017 school year.
Eighty-nine students from McCracken County High School have earned AP Scholar Awards. The awards are in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advance Placement (AP) Exams for the 2016-2017 school year.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.
Deputies said a manhunt is underway in the Pisgah National Forest area after a man led deputies on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the woods.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.