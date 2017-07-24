Scott City man killed in 7-vehicle crash

A Scott City man has died after a seven-vehicle crash in Phelps County, Missouri.

It happened around 2:13 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a semi-truck crossed the median and began to flip, hitting two cars.

A truck driven by Eric L. Uhrhan, 21, of Scott City, tried to avoid the initial crash and hit a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, Glen E. Paasch, 73, was thrown from the bike. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Uhrhan's truck stopped on the shoulder and was hit by the trailer of the truck that crossed the median.

One other vehicle was hit by debris from the collision and another ran off of an embankment while trying to avoid the crash scene.

Uhrhan died at the scene. His two passengers received minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Saint James Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Cuba Police Department.

