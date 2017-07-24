Jackson County Health Dept. offers back-to-school vaccine updates

Vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect their children from 16 potentially harmful diseases.

Vaccine-preventable diseases can be very serious, may require hospitalization, or even be deadly, especially in infants and young children.

You can look at your child’s shot record now with the Jackson County Health Department and make sure that they meet school vaccination requirements.

The minimum vaccination requirements for entering a child into a care facility or school in Illinois for Fall 2017 are available by clicking here.

“Health department staff can review shot records with you to determine what shots your child needs for ease in school entry,” said Dr. Sarah Patrick, administrator.

As part of National Immunization Awareness Month, starting on Monday, July 24, school aged children coming to the Jackson County Health Department are encouraged to take a book from the Little Free Library and enjoy a back-to-school gift donated by JCHD staff.

Immunization services are routinely provided during walk-in clinics every Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

JCHD is a Vaccine for Children site, which means low-cost shots are available for children who qualify, and also accepts many insurance plans, including Medicaid.

You do not need an appointment to receive shots.

For more information about the immunizations and services, visit the Jackson County Health Department website at www.jchdonline.org or call 618-684-3143, ext. 105.

