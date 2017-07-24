Man with a hammer beat 4 homeless people in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man has beaten four people with a hammer as they slept in a vacant St. Louis school building.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2vSpzaB ) reports that a woman was critically injured. Three men also were taken to a hospital after the attack on Saturday. Police didn't release the men's conditions.

Homicide detectives were called to handle the investigation.

The former Carr School where the attack happened closed in 1978.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

