Bird causes power outage in Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A bird reportedly caused a power outage on Sunday, July 23, in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to Shawn Seabaugh with Citizens Electric Corporation, the bird made contact with something inside the substation, blowing three fuses in the process.

It happened around 5:20 p.m.

1,195 meters were without power for about an hour as crews responded to replace those fuses.

