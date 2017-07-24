3-vehicle crash ties up traffic in Cape Girardeau

A three-vehicle crash tied up east bound traffic on Shawnee Parkway for a short time Monday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 24.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the crash happened at the intersection with South Kingshighway.

A Lowes box truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.

There are minor injuries reported.

