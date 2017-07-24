Testing Kentucky's old rape kits leads to first indictment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A convicted rapist in Kentucky has been the first person indicted in authorities' statewide effort to test more than 3,000 old rape kits.

The Courier-Journal reported on Sunday that 58-year-old Cornelius Miller is accused of raping a woman in July 2012 after Louisville police were notified in March about a lab-tested rape kit linking him to the case. Miller was indicted July 17 on charges that included one count of first-degree rape.

Miller was already in custody awaiting trial in another case to which he's pleaded not guilty of assaulting two women in 2015.

Court records show Miller was released on parole in 1981 from a 15-year sentence and in 2009 from 20 and 10-year sentences, all rape cases.

Miller will be arraigned July 31 on the latest charges.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

