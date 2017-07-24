Illinois tribute from Mother Jones' grave on way to Ireland

A Scott City man has died after a seven-vehicle crash in Phelps County, Missouri.
A central Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges for defrauding her employer.
Missouri senators are returning to the Capitol for a special session on abortion legislation.
The stars were certainly out in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 22.
Eighty-nine students from McCracken County High School have earned AP Scholar Awards. The awards are in recognition of their exceptional achievement on Advance Placement (AP) Exams for the 2016-2017 school year.
