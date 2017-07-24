Illinois tribute from Mother Jones' grave on way to Ireland

MOUNT OLIVE, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois tribute to Mary Harris "Mother" Jones will be featured at a festival in Ireland which honors the labor organizer.

Union activist James Goltz will transport a bit of clay from Jones' grave in Mount Olive to the Spirit of Mother Jones Festival . It is Aug. 1-6 in the Shandon District of Cork City, Ireland. Jones was born there in 1837.

Goltz and volunteers from the Union Miners' Cemetery dug the clay from Jones' grave in late spring. Jones died in 1930.

The Cork festival is in its sixth year. Goltz will also read and present three proclamations heralding Mother Jones and the festival from the AFL-CIO , the Illinois AFL-CIO , and the United Mine Workers of America .

Mount Olive is 250 miles (402 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

