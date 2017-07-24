Taxi driver fatally shoots passenger in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a taxi driver has fatally shot a passenger in his cab on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2uZMJPP ) reports that St. Louis County police responded to the shooting early Sunday. A 70-year-old driver of the taxi minivan told police an altercation broke out between himself and the passenger as they were westbound on the interstate. The driver said he feared for his life and shot the 48-year-old victim in self-defense. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead.

The driver was taken into custody at the scene. Police say he is cooperating with investigators.

The shooting is under investigation.

