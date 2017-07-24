Former Kentucky teacher pleads not guilty to 37 sex charges

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former teacher in Kentucky accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that 29-year-old Adam L. Decker was arraigned Friday on 37 counts, including 10 counts of third-degree rape and 11 counts of third-degree sodomy.

The indictment accuses the former Logan County Schools teacher of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl between Sept. 1 and Feb. 17, when Kentucky State Police opened an investigation. He's also accused of exchanging explicit photos with a 16-year-old girl and using his cellphone while employed as a teacher to send and receive inappropriate photos with teen girls.

Logan County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Crocker said the investigation is ongoing. Decker is represented by Tim Hendrix.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

