Opioid discussion to kick off state alcohol, drug conference

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - State officials are hosting the 44th annual School for Alcohol and Other Drug Studies.

The three-day conference kicks off Monday in Louisville with a discussion about Kentucky's opioid epidemic. Opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, fentanyl and some prescription painkillers. They have fueled a surge in overdose deaths across the state for the past few years.

Monday, state officials will discuss how the opioid crisis is impacting Kentucky and what they are doing to combat the problem. The speakers include Health and Family Services Cabinet Secretary Vickie Yates Brown Glisson, Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities Commissioner Wendy Morris and Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director Van Ingram.

State officials say last year's conference attracted more than 800 participants.

