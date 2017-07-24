Cape Girardeau city council to meet on Airport Advisory Board, other issues

Cape Girardeau's city council has a lot on the agenda for its meeting on Monday, July 24.

Council members will vote whether or not to accept the recommendation of the Airport Advisory Board and go with another airline to provide service in and out of Cape.

The board will also say farewell to Councilman Wayne Bowen, who is leaving town.

Retiring police officer Buddy Davis will also be recognized.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved