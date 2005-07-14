Silver Hawks relocating to Southern Illinois?

By: Chad Fryman

The minor league baseball situation in Marion, Illinois has taken another turn.

The baseball consultant for owner and prime investor John Simmons has confirmed that Simmons, who is looking to bring a team to Southern Illinois, has entered into a deal to purchase the Class A South Bend Silver Hawks. The Silver Hawks, based in South Bend, Indiana, are affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks and play in the Midwest League.



The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs also have teams in the Midwest League:

- Swing of the Quad Cities (Cardinals)

- Peori Chiefs (Cubs)



Heartland Sports spoke to Midwest League President George Speluis and he says the league office is awaiting the paper work to decide wheteher to approve the deal.