This week in music: 1987 Heart

Let's head back to the 1980's.

If you were listening to the radio or watching MTV this week in 1987, these were likely some of the songs or videos that were in heavy rotation.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had George Michael at number five with one of his most controversial singles. I Want Your Sex was from the Beverly Hills Cop II soundtrack. It was also on his debut solo album Faith. Although it was among Michael's biggest hits, he didn't think very much of it. He never performed it in his concerts after the Faith World Tour.

Whitney Houston was at number four with I Wanna Dance with Somebody. It became her fourth consecutive number one single and was her biggest hit of the 1980's.

At number three was the Irish band U2 with I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For. It was the band's second straight number one hit following With or Without You. Both were from the group's Grammy Award winning album, The Joshua Tree.



Another song from the Beverly Hills Cop II soundtrack was at number two. Shakedown is Bob Seger's only chart topping hit. It was intended for former Eagle Glenn Frey who had a hit with The Heat Is On from the first Beverly Hills Cop movie. But Frey came down with laryngitis and was unable to record it. The song was then given to Seger.

And in the top spot was the Seattle based band Heart with Alone. It was Heart's biggest hit spending three weeks at number one. Billboard's End of the Year Chart had Alone in the number two spot just behind Walk Like an Egyptian by The Bangles.

