3 arrested on drug charges in Graves Co., KY

Three people are facing drug charges after deputies found drugs and drug paraphernalia in a home after executing a warrant service in Boaz, Kentucky on Sunday, July 23.

Deputies executed a warrant service on 29-year-old Jeremy Petter. Petter was located and arrested. While inside the home, deputies located an amount of methamphetamineamphetamineamphetamineamphetamine and conducted a search warrant on the home. Deputies located more meth, cocaine and paraphernalia.

In the midst of the search, Kenneth Baker, 33, and Destanie Wilburn, 27, drove up to the home to pick up some property. Consent to search inside the vehicle was granted. Deputies located meth and paraphernalia. Baker and Wilburn were also both arrested.

All three were lodged at the Graves County Jail.

Destanie Wilburn is charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Baker is charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Petter is charged with first-degree possession controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served a warrant for second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

The Graves County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved