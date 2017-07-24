July 25 celebrity birthdays

The July 25th birthday list has a little Bold and the Beautiful theme.

Since 2012 she's had the role of Caroline Spencer Forrester on the daytime drama. Linsey Godfrey is 29 today.

She's a Bold and the Beautiful veteran who has starred as Brooke Logan for 30 years. But she got her start on daytime television in 1981 when she had the role of Gretchen on The Young and the Restless. Katherine Kelly Lang is 56 today.

He's and actor best known for his role as Joey on the NBC sitcom Friends. Matt Leblanc is 50 today.

She's a high fashion model who was born in Somalia and moved the the U.S. when she was 20. She's also a successful businesswoman who created her own cosmetics company which generates about $25 million dollars in profits each year. Iman is 62 today.

