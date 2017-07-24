This week in country music: 2015

Time to take a stroll down out musical memory lane. This morning we check out some country hits from this week only two short years ago.



In 2015, these were the hits of the summer. Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Sam Hunt at number 5 with House Party. It was Hunt's third straight number one single. It also crossed over to the pop charts where it climbed to number 26 on the Hot 100.

Blake Shelton was at number four with Shagria. It was Shelton's third single from his album Bringing Back the Sunshine.

Luke Bryan was getting down and dirty in the number three spot with Kick The Dust Up. The song would be Bryan's 13th number one hit and his tenth in a row.

We mentioned Sam Hunt a couple of spots ago. He had a pair of songs in the top five. In the number two spot was his hit Take Your Time. Despite criticism that the song lacked a country influence, it went on to sell two million copies. Billboard ranked it as the Number One Country Song of the Year.

But in the top spot this week was Little Big Town with Girl Crush. The song spent 13 weeks at number one, breaking the record set by The Browns' 1959 hit "The Three Bells" as the longest-running number one single by a group of three or more members. It was a big winner at the CMA awards in November, taking home both Song and Single of the Year. The next spring Girl Crush was named best Country Song at the Grammy Awards.

