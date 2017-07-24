1 dead, 2 injured in crash in Carbondale, IL

One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday, July 23.

The crash occurred on Marion Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say an SUV was located on its side on the east side of Marion Street. An unresponsive woman was found in the driver's seat, along with two other passengers.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Marion Street when the driver lost control, ran off the road and overturned in a bean field.

First responders quickly took out the windshield of the vehicle to remove the unresponsive woman. She was rushed to Carbondale Memorial Hospital by ambulance where she later died.

The two passengers were also taken by ambulance, and one had to be transported to a St. Louis hospital for additional treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and a reconstructionist.

