Four things you need to know on 7/24

It's Monday, July 24, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: We will see a slight break from the heat after a cold front moved into the Heartland last night. Temps are expected to be in the lower 90s, but it will be less humid. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but none of these will be severe and much of the Heartland will stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: Cooler temps will stick around along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Making headlines:

One hurt in shooting in Sandusky, IL: One person was hurt in a shooting on Sunday, July 23 in Sandusky, Illinois. According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, one person was injured and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. Brown said they are looking for a suspect.

GOP health bill still a mystery before planned vote: The Senate will move forward with a key vote this week on a Republican health bill but it's not yet known whether the legislation will seek to replace President Barack Obama's health care law or simply repeal it.

Trump son-in-law Kushner heads to Congress in Russia probe: Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will have their first opportunity this week to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared Kushner. Kushner, who is a senior adviser to the president and is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka, will talk to staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday behind closed doors. On Tuesday, he'll talk privately to members of the House Intelligence Committee.

1 dead, 2 injured in deadly crash in Carbondale., IL: One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Carbondale, July 23. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling north on Marion Street when the driver lost control, ran off the road and overturned in a bean field.

