Driver injured in motorcycle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

A driver was injured in a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois on Sunday, July 23.

According to Illinois State Police, at around 7:37 p.m. a 46-year-old man was driving a 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle northbound on I-57 at mile post 57.

Troopers say the man lost control of this three-wheeled motorcycle and was thrown off of it when it overturned. The motorcycle came to a rest upside down in the median and the driver was in the right lane.

According to ISP, the driver had major injuries and was airlifted to an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

They said he was not wearing a helmet.

