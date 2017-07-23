One hurt in shooting in Sandusky, IL

One person was hurt in a shooting on Sunday, July 23 in Sandusky, Illinois.

According to Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown, the Alexander County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

Brown said one person was injured and taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

The sheriff said they are looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Department at 618-734-2141.

