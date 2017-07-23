Man who died in Pulaski Co., IL 'incident' identified

A person has died in Pulaski County, Illinois after an incident.

On Sunday, July 23 the Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry said an autopsy is in progress. Toxicology reports are pending.

He identified the person as 34-year-old Donald Jones, Junior and said he went by D.J.

Curry said Illinois State Police are handling the investigation.

We will keep you updated on this story as we learn more.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.