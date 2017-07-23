Death investigation underway in Pulaski Co., IL

Investigators with Illinois State Police are handling a death investigation in Pulaski County, Illinois.

According to Zone 7 investigators, Donald Jones, Jr., 34, died at his home in Mound City on Sunday, July 23.

Pulaski County Coroner Brian Curry said an autopsy was performed. Toxicology reports are pending.

A cause of death has not been determined.

