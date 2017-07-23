7/23/17 - Vacations

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

IT’s the middle of July. Have you taken any vacation this year yet? If you’re like most people the answer is no, and that’s not good. Believe it or not, the overall trend since 2000 has been to take less vacation hours than you have earned. In 2016, 662 million vacation days went unused with 206 million vacation days being totally forfeited. More than 50% of all employees in the Heartland don’t take all of their vacation. What are we thinking, that all work and no play will get us ahead? Are we that worried about job security that we don’t take any time off?

We should think again. Many studies show that those who forgo vacation have more stress at home and work. Employees that don’t take vacation are more negative, more likely to be burned out, and more likely to be passed over for promotions and raises. Most American workers believe that time off helps them relax and recharge, and that their concentration and productivity at work improve after they take time off. And most managers and business owners agree. Taking a vacation benefits the employee and the company. In addition, vacations support our economy and jobs.

Our prescription for this summer, is to just do it, Take all of your vacation. You deserve and earned it. You and the company you work for will be better for it.

I’m Scott Thomas, and that’s our ViewPoint.

