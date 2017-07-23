Former MO First Lady honored in Charleston, MO

Betty Hearnes, the former First Lady of Missouri was honored Sunday night on July 23 at the First Baptist Church in Charleston.

Hearnes is the music director for the church and has been playing music there for many years.

A music celebration will honor her for her love and commitment for the community, the church and being an inspiration to many.

They are also celebrating Betty's birthday. She will be turning 90.

She married Warren Hearnes in 1947, while he was on leave from the Army.

Warren Hearnes was Missouri's 46 governor from 1965-1973. She was his partner throughout his career, including his two terms as Governor of Missouri and until he later died in August of 2009.

Betty Hearnes also was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in 1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, and 1986.

