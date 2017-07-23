Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Why this eclipse is special

With all of the excitement surrounding the Aug. 21 solar eclipse, let's take a look at why this years eclipse is so special.

For starters, it is the first eclipse where the path of totality will sweep the United States and no other country. It will be seen from the West Coast in Oregon to the East coast in South Carolina.

The last time a total eclipse crossed Missouri was 50 years before Columbus sailed to the New World. It was 1257 when that eclipse crossed southern Missouri.

The Heartland is in a very special place because in seven years, the path of totality of the April 8, 2024 eclipse will also darken our skies.

The path of totality for the 2024 eclipse will go from Mexico to Canada intersecting this years eclipse in southern Illinois.

