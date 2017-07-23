Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Eclipse Balloons

Many people will be looking up on Aug. 21 to watch the Heartland's total solar eclipse.

But some will be watching a science project to learn more about about the sun during an eclipse.

Over 50 schools working with NASA and various other schools will be releasing research balloons into the air.

The balloons will carry high definition video systems, radio tracking beacons and other science experiments.

Once released the balloons will rise to 60 to 100 thousand feet in the air where the video systems can get a good view of the moon's shadow on the earth.

At altitude the balloons will pop and the payload will deploy a parachute to return to earth where crews hope to recover the experiments.

You can learn more about the eclipse balloon project on the KFVS12 News App.

