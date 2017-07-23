Countdown to Heartland Eclipse 2017: Citizen CATE Experiment

The Aug. 21 total solar eclipse will give scientists across America a chance to learn more about the sun.

One group of scientist have joined together in the Citizen CATE Experiment; CATE stands for Continental America Telescopic Eclipse.

From Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina there are more than 60 locations which have identical telescopes set up to capture the moment the moon blocks the sun and they can see the inner solar corona.

Each telescope will shoot more than 1,000 different images.

In the Heartland Citizen CATE scientist will be set up at SIU Carbondale and the Perryville airport among other places.

What is their objective?

If everything works correctly scientist hope to have 90 minutes of high resolution images that show the sun's inner corona, which has been very difficult photograph.

Want more information? Dr. Peggy Hill will be running the telescope in Perryville, Missouri. You can click here for more information on Dr. Hill.

