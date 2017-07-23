Deadly crash kills 1 teen, injures 2 others in Iron Co., MO

A deadly crash in Iron County, Missouri involved three teens on Saturday, July 22.

According to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol it happened at 5 p.m. on Mo Highway E at Bill Wilson Road.

Officers said a 16-year-old driver of Ironton, Mo was headed east in a 1997 Ford F-150 with two passengers in the vehicle. The passengers were 15 and 16 from Middle Brook and Ironton, Mo.

The driver and 15-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts but the 16-year-old passenger was not, according to officers.

According to police, the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway then returned to the road. It then overturned and ejected one passenger before resting in the westbound lane.

The driver and 15 year old passenger were taken by Air Evac to an area hospital. The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene by Iron County Coroner Tim Harbison then taken to the coroner's office.

